Multiple cars derailed off train tracks in Brewster County

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — A Union Pacific train was traveling East of Alpine this morning when multiple cars fell of the tracks.
According to Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson, the incident occurred about 12 miles outside of Alpine. The cleanup crew at the scene counted 10 total cars that fell off the tracks. They believe this happened due to one defective box car.
There were no injuries reported and no major chemical spills. The crash is still under investigation.
Brewster County Train incident
