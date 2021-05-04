Multi-use trailhead expected to open in June

The trail was supposed to open in May, but construction is taking longer than usual and is now expected to be ready sometime in June.

MIDLAND, Texas — The multi-use trail in Midland is getting closer to opening.

Midland City Council approved the lease agreement with the Permian Basin Bicycle Association in January.

The property is a 135 acres by Harris Field off of I-20 and will house a pond, a forest a six-mile long trail.

Council member Jack Ladd recently visited the trail and is ready for it to open.

"The rain we got this week filled the retention pond and I mean, I could not be more excited about it. It's looking gorgeous," Ladd said.

