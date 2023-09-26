Mrs. America shares health update on social media

ODESSA, Texas — Mrs. America winner Regina Stock recently shared an update about her health on social media.
Stock revealed to her viewers that after going to the ER this past weekend, doctors found a 14 cm. mass on her left kidney. Stock said her next step is to find a urologist and then a surgeon to get it removed.
"Best case scenario, they just have to go in and remove it and we're all done with all this, but I won't know until I see a specialist," Stock said on Instagram. "So we're hoping to have an appointment by the end of the week in Dallas."
After being discharged from the ER, she went back shortly after, due to some more pain, and doctors found an ovarian cyst. Stock said it does not change anything in terms of her run for Mrs. World in January of 2024.