Mrs. America shares health update on social media

ODESSA, Texas — Mrs. America winner Regina Stock recently shared an update about her health on social media.

Stock revealed to her viewers that after going to the ER this past weekend, doctors found a 14 cm. mass on her left kidney. Stock said her next step is to find a urologist and then a surgeon to get it removed.

"Best case scenario, they just have to go in and remove it and we're all done with all this, but I won't know until I see a specialist," Stock said on Instagram. "So we're hoping to have an appointment by the end of the week in Dallas."