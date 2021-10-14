MPD warns public about scammers

Citizens have reported receiving phone calls from people posing as representatives of city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has warned the public about phone calls from scammers.

The scammers are reportedly saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest and they are demanding a transfer of funds.

One of the scammers even used a Midland County Sheriff's Office number.