MPD warns public about scammers

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has warned the public about phone calls from scammers.
Recently, citizens have made reports that they have been receiving phone calls from people posing as city, county, state and federal representatives and law enforcement agencies.
The scammers are reportedly saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest and they are demanding a transfer of funds.
One of the scammers even used a Midland County Sheriff's Office number.
MPD says to never give out any personal information over the phone and that if you do receive calls like this, please call the FBI Regional office at 915-832-5000.