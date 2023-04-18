MPD turns 5 people over to FBI for suspicious activity

MIDLAND, Texas —
The Midland Police Department announced Tuesday that it turned five people over to the FBI after a suspicious person call at a Midland bank.
According to the department, at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Community National Bank at 601 E. Florida Ave.
Upon arrival, they found two men sitting in a car, two men walking the perimeter of the bank and a woman inside the bank who appeared to be with the four men.
Police detained the five people for questioning on-site, then turned them over to the FBI for further investigation.
This is all the information we have on the situation at this time. We will update this story if more details are released.