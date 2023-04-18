MPD turns 5 people over to FBI for suspicious activity

The people were detained after police responded to a call at Community National Bank.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department announced Tuesday that it turned five people over to the FBI after a suspicious person call at a Midland bank.

According to the department, at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Community National Bank at 601 E. Florida Ave.

Upon arrival, they found two men sitting in a car, two men walking the perimeter of the bank and a woman inside the bank who appeared to be with the four men.

Police detained the five people for questioning on-site, then turned them over to the FBI for further investigation.