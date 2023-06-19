x
MPD responds to deadly shooting incident on June 18

Upon arrival, 61-year-old Bradley Joe Smith was found deceased with gunshot wounds.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police Officers responded to a shooting incident on June 18 around 5:50 p.m. 

Upon arrival, MPD officers found 61-year-old Bradley Joe Smith deceased with gunshot wounds. The initial investigation revealed that Smith went into a home in the 900 block of North D Street. Smith started to assault a male resident, and this led to Smith being shot by the homeowner in an act of what the City of Midland believes was self-defense. 

Next of Kin has been notified, and the investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

