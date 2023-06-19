MPD responds to deadly shooting incident on June 18

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police Officers responded to a shooting incident on June 18 around 5:50 p.m.
Upon arrival, MPD officers found 61-year-old Bradley Joe Smith deceased with gunshot wounds. The initial investigation revealed that Smith went into a home in the 900 block of North D Street. Smith started to assault a male resident, and this led to Smith being shot by the homeowner in an act of what the City of Midland believes was self-defense.
Next of Kin has been notified, and the investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.