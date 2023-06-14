MPD officers get Father’s Day surprise

Four officers won Academy Sports and Outdoors gift cards and Midland RockHounds tickets.

MIDLAND, Texas — Father's Day is just around the corner, but a few Midland police officers got their gift a little early on Wednesday.

Four officers got $250 Academy Sports and Outdoors gift cards, as well as Midland RockHounds tickets for this weekend's Father's Day game. The winners were drawn at random out of many MPD fathers who were nominated.

"It was very hard to pick which one of the four out of the multitude we had, because they're all great dads, they're all great police officers and they love to serve our community and serve at home as well."