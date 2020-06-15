MIDLAND, Texas — When officers responded to the home of Sgt. Christen McNulty early Saturday morning, they ended up arresting Midland's fourth public employee in four months.

McNulty was booked on a Class C Misdemeanor Family Violence charge.

Class C misdemeanors are the lowest type of criminal charge and have a maximum punishment of a fine.

The case will be in the jurisdiction of the Midland Municipal Court.

Officials say a family member told them McNulty was in an argument that led to unwanted contact.

Since February, three other public employees of Midland have been arrested.

Jose Morales, a former MPD detective, was charged with Felony Domestic Assault in February.

Chance Rainer, a former MPD sergeant, was arrested twice in two weeks. He's charged with public intoxication, child endangerment, and is now currently in federal custody and under further federal investigation.

Alex Archuleta, Midland County's current district clerk, was booked for DWI on June 10.

Laura Nodolf, Midland's district attorney, says if there is any sign that her office cannot remain objective in cases of this nature, they will immediately be put under request for a special prosecutor.

Nodolf also says that despite having a badge or being elected, there are no exemptions to the law, and due process will be carried out.

