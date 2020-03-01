MPD posted on Facebook around 6:45 a.m. that Davis has been located.

The Midland Police Department is now looking for 21-year-old Damian Lee Davis.

Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday evening, Damian's mother reported his disappearance, telling police he has been missing since December 14, 2019.

Davis is described as a Hispanic male, 5’3”, 125 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Davis was last seen at his mother’s home, 400 block of E. Dormard, wearing a black sweatshirt, faded jeans, and Adidas shoes.

Midland Police Department MISSING PERSON ALERT: DEVORRICK HAILEY, BLACK MALE; 6'1", 150LBS,... BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, 29 YEARS OLD. HAILEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE 700 BLOCK OF S. TILDEN. ON MONDAY, 12/30/2019, AT APPROXIMATELY 8:30PM, HAILEY BORROWED HIS GRANDMOTHER'S VEHICLE (BLACK YUKON) TO TAKE A FRIEND HOME AT AN UNKNOWN LOCATION.

