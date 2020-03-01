MPD posted on Facebook around 6:45 a.m. that Davis has been located.
The Midland Police Department is now looking for 21-year-old Damian Lee Davis.
Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday evening, Damian's mother reported his disappearance, telling police he has been missing since December 14, 2019.
Davis is described as a Hispanic male, 5’3”, 125 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Davis was last seen at his mother’s home, 400 block of E. Dormard, wearing a black sweatshirt, faded jeans, and Adidas shoes.
