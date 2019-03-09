MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating, Sky McKee, 15.

McKee was last seen at approximately Sunday, Aug. 25. She was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt and black shorts. She is 5'5", 113 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. McKee also has a birthmark under her right eye.



If you have any information on her whereabouts call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 432-694-TIPS in reference to CN #190825020.