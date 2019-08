MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff's Office held Lunch with a Cop at Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry.

The event took place on August 12.

During the lunch, officers from both came together to help feed those in need and connect with the community.

In addition to serving the public the officers were able to connect with the public and answer questions.

For more information on the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry you can visit their Facebook page.