MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police Department and Midland Crime stoppers are seeking your help in identifying a suspect(s) in a burglary of a building at First Methodist Church in the early morning hours of May 12th, 2019.

Crime stoppers Crime of the Week MPD crime of the weel 6/14/19

This male subject is observed riding a bicycle to the front entrance of the church. This subject then entered the church by removing a window and crawling into the church. The male subject appears to be an adult Hispanic male and he was wearing a camouflage ballcap, Gray Hooded Sweatshirt, Khaki colored pants, and boots. The male subject took a silver and black Fender Squire bass, a stage monitor, and a small practice combo guitar amp.

If you have any information on the suspect and it leads to an arrest, it will be worth a $1000.00 cash reward. Call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP or download their crime stoppers app called ‘P3 Tips’ and submit an anonymous mobile tip. No caller ID is ever used and you will remain anonymous.