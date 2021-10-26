MPD investigates vehicle-pedestrian accident that killed 1

The accident happened in the 4300 Block of Andrews Highway.

MIDLAND, Texas — One man is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in the 4300 Block of Andrews Highway, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

On Tuesday at approximately 7:57 p.m., Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident.

An investigation revealed that Nawl Len, 43, was walking across Andrews Highway when he was hit by a white 2006 Lexus passenger car.

Len was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Len was not crossing the street in a crosswalk when he was hit.