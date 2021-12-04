MPD investigates drunk driving incident

The accident happened near the 3200 block of W. Front St.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has been investigating a vehicle crash accident in the 3200 block of W. Front St.

MPD and MFD arrived on the scene and saw a yellow 2019 Jeep Wrangler on the south side of the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, Alvarie Nunez and two other passengers were ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over.

Nunez sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the two passenger did sustained life-threatening injuries. All three passengers were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

The investigation revealed that the jeep was driving eastbound on Front St. when it flipped over after striking a telephone pole. All three persons were not wearing a seatbelt.