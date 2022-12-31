MPD: Human remains found on E. Texas

The identity of the person is currently unknown.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in the 1700 block of E. Texas Avenue on Friday.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to the area around 11:18 a.m. in reference to the discovery of possible human remains.

Officers on scene confirmed the remains are human.

There are no signs that criminal activity was involved, but the remains may have been there for an extended period of time.

They will now be sent off to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for further processing.

The identity of the person is unknown at this time.