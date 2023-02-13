MPD connects with community members over coffee

The department held coffee with a cop at the Southeast Senior Center on Monday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Some folks in Midland got a chance to sit down with those in blue and talk about the state of the community.

The Midland Police Department held coffee with a cop at the Southeast Senior Center on Monday morning.

The event allowed residents and officers to get together and talk about anything and everything affecting the city of Midland.

Officers say it's a way of staying in touch with the community that they live in, and it allows the average person a chance to see officers as neighbors.

"I would say a lot of the concerns would be things like burglaries, the thefts, and different things like that,” said MPD Community Relations Officer Earl Davis. “I grew up in this community, so it's very important for me that I come out and give back to the community."