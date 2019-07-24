As innocent as selling a product may sound, it can also be risky business for homeowners who open their door to strangers.

“As far as door-to-door salesmen, just their lack of not wanting to have the answer no. A lot of them try to sell their product and they don’t like that answer," said Sgt. Michael Chandler from the Midland Police Department.

Sgt. Chandler explained MPD has recently received similar calls of door-to-door solicitors being demanding and too close for comfort.

“They’re more or less bugging them. Once they hear no, they keep trying to push the product on the resident," said Sgt. Chandler.

But Sgt. Chandler says if you ever experience threats or concerning experiences to give your local police department a call immediately.

“We will contact them to make sure they have a permit, to make sure they’re in co-ordinance with our city ordinance and they have to wear their [permit] around their neck to where it’s visible," said Sgt. Chandler.

To receive a permit, there are requirements in place to help ensure homeowners' safety.

“You have to do a background check. You can’t have felonies within the past two years or have been convicted in the past two years. You also can't have a misdemeanor that involves moral turpitude," said Sgt. Chandler.

You’re also required to get a new permit every six months and have a valid state ID or driver license.

“People do have signs up that say no soliciting. If they have those up, then the person carrying the permit does not need to come on the premises," said Sgt. Chandler.

Besides that, there’s a tip Sgt. Chandler says has worked for him every time.

“If you don’t want to buy anything, than do what I do and don’t answer the door," said Sgt. Chandler.