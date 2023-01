Isaac Loya was last seen wearing Dallas Cowboy hoodie, teal blue Tropical Smoothie uniform shirt and blue jeans.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help investigating a missing person report.



Isaac Loya, 43, was last seen leaving Tropical Smoothie Cafe 1910 N Loop 250 W in a dark gray 2003 Chevy Silverado with Texas plates BN39677.

He was wearing a blue and silver Dallas Cowboy hoodie, teal blue Tropical Smoothie uniform shirt and blue jeans.