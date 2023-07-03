MPD asks for help finding missing woman

Rosa Valdez was last seen on Monday afternoon near Bellechasse Court.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly woman who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Rosa Valdez was last seen at 3:30 p.m., walking away from her home at 2303 Bellechasse Court, carrying two white grocery bags.

She was wearing a maroon and white horizontal striped shirt, blue jeans, black boots and a blue and white checkered puffy winter jacket.