MPD asks for help finding missing woman

Rosa Valdez was last seen on Monday afternoon near Bellechasse Court.
Credit: City of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas —

The Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly woman who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Rosa Valdez was last seen at 3:30 p.m., walking away from her home at 2303 Bellechasse Court, carrying two white grocery bags.

She was wearing a maroon and white horizontal striped shirt, blue jeans, black boots and a blue and white checkered puffy winter jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7110.

