MPD: 1 dead after barricaded suspect incident

MIDLAND, Texas —
One person is dead following a barricaded suspect situation that happened in Midland on Friday night.
According to a Midland Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a shots fired call on St. Andrews court.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was transported to the hospital and later released.
An autopsy has been requested from the Dallas County Medical Examiner.
This is all the information we currently have on the situation. We will update this story as more information is released.