MPD: 1 dead after barricaded suspect incident

The situation happened Friday night on St. Andrews Court.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person is dead following a barricaded suspect situation that happened in Midland on Friday night.

According to a Midland Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a shots fired call on St. Andrews court.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was transported to the hospital and later released.

An autopsy has been requested from the Dallas County Medical Examiner.