MOTRAN holding free webinar on Broadband in the Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — MOTRAN is holding a free webinar Wednesday at noon concerning Broadband in the Basin.

The virtual program will discuss the progress of broadband in the area and presents the results of the survey MOTRAN performed in Midland and Odessa.

Additionally, there will be an update on the Big Bend Telco Data Center as well as Nextlink's Service Expansion in the Permian Basin.

If you are interested in participating in the event, you can click or tap here at noon.

For more information on MOTRAN and their mission to improve the infrastructure of the Permian Basin you can visit the website.