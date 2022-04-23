MOTRAN hosts 'Crypto in the Basin' event

This workshop will go over all the basics of crypto and bitcoin mining, as well as how it can benefit the Permian Basin.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance is hosting a free program all about cryptocurrency and mining in the Permian Basin.

It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Petroleum Museum on May 4.

While the event is free, preregistration is requested as lunch will be provided.