The Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance recently began a wi-fi study in hopes to target specific areas that need better internet connectivity.

Over a thousand surveys have been sent near west Odessa and southern Ector County to gauge where internet and cell service lacks.

“Good service is fundamental. We’re in a technology age and if we don’t have our phones with us operating, challenge yourself to go without your phone for a day, it’s dang near impossible,” said Vice President of MOTRAN Dustin Fawcett.

With feedback from the community, MOTRAN can target exact areas that need more broadband providers.

“The study has to be done for us to make that case. We can’t just say 'Hey we’re dropping calls, hey our internet's slow.' They need to know exactly how slow, what type of calls and items like that," said Fawcett.

Fawcett explained in order to keep up with the Permian Basin’s growth, we need our technology to do so as well.

“A lot of these folks are operating under their households with dial up internet and that’s pretty crazy to some folks but to other folks it’s not a necessity, but we want to see if there is a necessity and people want it then it should be provided," said Fawcett.

And although everyone isn’t internet and social media savvy, it’s important to cater to everyone.

“We are isolated but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t have the baseline fundamentals of having technology and service," said Fawcett.

They hope to complete the study in July, with a report ready in September or October.