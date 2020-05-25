MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance is looking into the possibility of public WiFi in Midland and Odessa.

Last year, the Odessa Development Corporation asked MOTRAN to take a look at connectivity within an area of the city, which lead to them looking at the entire City of Odessa to see who could benefit the most from increased connectivity and public WiFi.

The first round of surveys has already been conducted in west and south Odessa. This allowed them to see where gaps in service are that need to be filled.

During the survey, citizens were also asked if they were happy with their service. MOTRAN said 80% of those surveyed responded no.

Now the project has been expanded to Midland. Midland City Councilman Jack Ladd is the Midland spokesperson for the project.

MOTRAN said internet speed is of the utmost importance right now. They want to bring everyone together to figure out solutions and enhance the digital infrastructure for the Permian Basin.

The organization is also working with ECISD and MISD to see what level of broadband they need for students to be able to complete assignments.

The survey can be completed by filling out this form and emailing it to Dustin@MOTRAN.org.

To perform the speed test the survey is asking for, you can visit this link.

You can stay up to date with MOTRAN's progress by visiting the Facebook page below.

Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance Permian Basin Overpass Update: Loop 250 construction continues on th... e north east side of Midland. An overpass at for Loop 250 to go over County Road 1140 will be ongoing until the Summer of 2022. Please SHARE with your fellow West Texas Drivers!

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

MISD rolls out their WiFi buses for remote learning during the COVID-19 crisis

Record amount of money could be coming to fix the Permian Basin's roads and highways

MOTRAN conducts WiFi study to tackle low service areas