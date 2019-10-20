PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — One man was injured Saturday following a crash near the Brewster and Presidio County line in Lajitas on East Farm-to-Market 170.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff's Office, Randall Garrett was driving a motorcycle down East FM 170, also known as "River Road" when he crashed.

Authorities say they received the call around 1:27 p.m. and when they arrived, found Garrett with a broken leg and other injuries from the impact.

Deputies spoke with witnesses who stated Garret lost control of his bike when he hit a rock on the road, missed the curve and landed on a bed of rocks. All while not wearing a helmet.

Garrett was able to speak when police arrived and, with the assistance of Brewster County and Presidio County, Terlingua EMS was able to get him medical attention.

He was later transported to Odessa Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas.

Texas DPS will continue to investigate this accident.

