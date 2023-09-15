Motorcyclist transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Midland after crash

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash earlier this morning.
The incident happened near the intersection of Wadley Avenue and Highsky Drive at 1:17 a.m.
During the investigation, it was revealed that a 2007 Dodge Pickup was driving west on the 4000 block of Wadley Avenue when a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle failed to control its speed behind the truck and collided with the rear of it.
The driver of the truck was not injured, but the motorcyclist is still in Midland Memorial with life-threatening injuries. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information, and the investigation is still ongoing.