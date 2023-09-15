Motorcyclist transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Midland after crash

The incident occurred on Sept. 15 at 1:17 a.m. near the intersection of Wadley Avenue and Highsky Drive.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash earlier this morning.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a 2007 Dodge Pickup was driving west on the 4000 block of Wadley Avenue when a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle failed to control its speed behind the truck and collided with the rear of it.