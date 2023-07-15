x
Local News

Motorcyclist dies in accident early Saturday morning

The accident was in the 800 block of Tradewinds Blvd. and involved 20-year-old Dalton Lane Sanders.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday at about 2:17 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a fatality accident involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Tradewinds Blvd. just south of Leisure Dr.

Investigators determined the driver of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Dalton Lane Sanders from Alvin, TX was traveling northbound on Tradewinds Blvd. at a high rate of speed and lost control of the motorcycle, resulting in the crash. 

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

