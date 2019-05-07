A Wisconsin man is dead following a major crash on late Thursday night in Central Odessa.



At approximately 9:50 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were called to the 1900 block of East 8th Street in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, Vanessa Cortez, 17, was exiting a private drive in a Ford Mustang and attempting to turn westbound in the 1900 block of East 8th Street when she collided with Jacob Hengtgen, 21, of Wisconsin on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Hengtgen was traveling eastbound in the 1900 block of East 8th Street at a very high rate of speed before striking the Mustang.



He was transported to Medical Center Hospital but later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Next of kin were notified and no other injuries were reported. Police are still investigating the crash.