MIDLAND, Texas — A motorcycle driver is dead following an accident near 1904 Rankin Highway Wednesday afternoon.

According to Midland police, the driver was traveling southbound on Rankin at 5:26 p.m. when he struck a truck exiting a private drive along the road.

The motorcycle driver was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released yet but MPD confirmed he was a 33-year-old white male, next of kin have been notified.