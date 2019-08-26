ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a crash that took place on Agust 26 at Clements St. and Dixie Blvd.

According to OPD, Robert Lavernee Bradshaw III, 45, was traveling southbound in the 100 block of Dixie.

Jose Manuel Zorrilla, Jr. 40, was traveling northbound in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. He turned left but failed to yield right of way to Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was taken to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. on August 27.

