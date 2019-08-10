ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A motorcycle driver is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ector County.

DPS says the accident happened at 1:42 a.m. on October 6. It took place on FM 3472 just half a mile west of Odessa.

Valerie Roman, 55, of Odessa was riding west on FM 3472 on a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Jorge Cerna, 26, from Midland was also traveling west on FM 3472 in a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up.

According to DPS, Cerna was traveling behind Roman when he struck her from behind.

Roman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.