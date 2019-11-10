ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ector County.

Timmy Daniels, 54, was traveling south on Tripp Avenue just before 5 p.m. on October 10. He was driving a Big Dog motorcycle.

Alan Aguierre-Acosta, 20, was driving north on Tripp Avenue in a Nissan Murano. He was attempting to turn west onto Swan Road when he struck Daniels.

Aguirre-Acosta was not injured, but a passenger in his vehicle was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS reports he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

