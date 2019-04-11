ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash that occurred late Sunday night in Northeast Odessa.

At about 11:51 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were called to a motorcycle crash at 42nd Street and JBS Parkway.

Joshua Stotts, 38, was driving a black Harley Davidson motorcycle with Amanda Guerrero-Vaco, 38 on North JBS Parkway.

According to police, Stotts lost control of the motorcycle before striking a curb, ejected both riders from the motorcycle.

Both were taken to Medical Center Hospital, Guerrero-Vaco is facing life-threatening injuries but Stotts only faced minor injuries.

Police are still investigating this crash.

