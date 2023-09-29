Motion to release pending appeal denied for Alexis Aliva

Aliva and her team filed an appeal back in May after being found guilty of abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm and attempt to commit first degree murder.

HOBBS, N.M. — Alexis Avila's motion to be released pending appeal has been denied.

Judge Efren Cortez was the hearing judge for the motion hearing on Sept. 27 in the 501 Courtroom of the Lovington District Court.

Avila was looking to be released from jail after being sentenced to 16 years in prison earlier this year. Alexis was found guilty of abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm and attempt to commit first degree murder.