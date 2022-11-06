Motion filed for judge to reconsider Angelica Garcia sentence

Garcia was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison for a drunk diving crash that killed twin girls, Mia and Mya Coy, in 2019.

ODESSA, Texas — Michael McLeaish, a defense attorney for Angelica Garcia, confirmed Friday that a motion had been filed for the judge to reconsider her prison sentence .

On Thursday, Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each of two counts of intoxication manslaughter for the 2019 drunk driving crash that killed 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy. She will serve the time for each charge consecutively, making it a total of 40 years behind bars.

20 years was the maximum sentence she could have gotten on each charge. She pled guilty to the charges on Wednesday.