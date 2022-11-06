Motion filed for judge to reconsider Angelica Garcia sentence

ODESSA, Texas —
Michael McLeaish, a defense attorney for Angelica Garcia, confirmed Friday that a motion had been filed for the judge to reconsider her prison sentence.
On Thursday, Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each of two counts of intoxication manslaughter for the 2019 drunk driving crash that killed 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy. She will serve the time for each charge consecutively, making it a total of 40 years behind bars.
20 years was the maximum sentence she could have gotten on each charge. She pled guilty to the charges on Wednesday.
This is all the information we currently have on the motion. We will update this story as we learn more.