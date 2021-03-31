Mother, daughter reunited at Manor Park after 13 months apart

"I just felt very lonesome," Scott said.



Carolyn lives only minutes away from her mother, but the two have never felt further apart.



"I learned not to take them for granted," Scott said. "Each time, each day is a time to do and love your family. If you feel like calling them, get the phone and call them."



But sometimes, words aren't enough.



"I didn't think there'd be real tears," Thompson said. "I think her heart when I was hugging on her, her heart was pounding and racing, just getting to be together for the first time in such a long time. 13 months is a long time. We're just ready for life to be normal again, whatever normal means."