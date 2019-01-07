MIDLAND, Texas — Pilot Flying J continues to grow its presence in the Permian Basin, announcing the opening of six new travel centers in West Texas this year. The new travel centers will provide more than 250 truck parking spaces to meet the needs of industry traffic and offer full amenities to the local communities along these routes. Pilot Flying J’s network of stores in Texas will grow to 92 locations, with more than 20 right here in the Permian Basin.

“We’re committed to making a better day for people living, working and traveling through Texas and across the nation,” said Ken Parent, President of Pilot Flying J. “We continue to invest in new stores located strategically across the country to bring convenience, quality, great food and amenities to those who are traveling the roadways. By expanding our network in the Permian Basin, we hope to better serve the exponential growth and rising traffic in the region.”

In June, the company celebrated the grand openings of a Flying J Travel Center in Kermit, Texas and two Pilot Travel Centers located in Monahans and Midland, Texas. The new locations will add approximately 150 jobs and contribute more than $6.4 million in state and local tax revenue as a result of its increased presence in the state. Later this year, Pilot Flying J will open three more locations in Odessa, Midland and Andrews, Texas.

The new travel centers offer area residents, professional drivers and the traveling public everyday conveniences including fresh food, fuel, and a variety of products for quick shopping needs.

Guests can plan their stops and save money at Pilot and Flying J locations with the Pilot Flying J app, including a 3-cent gas or auto diesel discount and exclusive offers on food and beverages.

Recently opened Pilot Flying Travel Center

Pilot Flying J

In honor of Pilot Flying J's history of giving back and commitment to fueling life’s journeys, the company is donating $15,000 to benefit technology programs at the local school districts in Kermit, Monahans and Midland, Texas.

“Pilot Flying J is honored to be a part of the West Texas community and to contribute to the local school districts,” said Matt Testa, Vice President of operations for Pilot Flying J. “We invite residents and those traveling through the West Texas region to visit our new locations. Our friendly team members look forward to serving our guests and providing a clean, all-in-one fuel stop with a variety of food, drinks, supplies and amenities.”

The combined network of more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across North America serves more than 1.6 million customers daily.

To find the nearby locations, visit pilotflyingj.com/store-locator/.