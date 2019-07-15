MIDLAND, Texas — Thousands of people in North Midland woke up Monday without power.

According to Oncor Electric Delivery, the power outage started around 2:15 a.m. after an underground cable on the mainline failed.

Sue Mercer of Oncor customer operations said 1,300 residents and retailers were affected.

Everyone got power restored by 11:30 a.m. Despite the power outage only being temporary, businesses immediately felt the affects.

“We'll probably lose about $8,000 worth of sales so it’s definitely a hit but it’s out of our control and we’re going to do the best we can to take care of our employees and save the food," said Bryan Dabois, Jason's Deli Manager.

The nearby Quality Inn was without power too. The hotel maintenance manager said that the 63-room inn usually has about 20,000 watts of power. However, during the outage they were operating on only 20 watts.

Most businesses only had partial power so they were unable to fully operate.

“The ovens won’t even turn on. We just have limited electricity right now. No brewing machines are working," Eliana Gadbois, Brew Street Manager said. “The whole building is running on one circuit so we have limited power for what we can use here."

Businesses at the Colonnade at Polo Park shopping center say this is not the first time they have been without power. They said they are just grateful electricity came back on so they could be open for at least half the business day.