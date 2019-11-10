ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD continues its investigation of Thursday's scare at Permian High School.

The district plans to have extra police officers and counselors on hand Friday.

"We want to encourage all families to make time to talk about these things. If you notice a change in your child’s behavior call a counselor, teacher or principal," the district wrote in a news release late Thursday. "We want parents and students to feel their schools are safe places to learn and grow. We are committed to that. Together we will get through these difficult days and be stronger."

RELATED: ECISD: Permian students are safe, fire alarm caused evacuation

District leaders are reiterating, and have confirmed with police and through multiple witnesses, there were no shots fired at Permian.

As police continue its investigation, the district asks students with information to contact ECISD police at 456-9999 or go to a Permian High administrator.