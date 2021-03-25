More migrant minors headed to Midland holding facility

“Information changes moment by moment but it shows how ill-prepared the Biden admin was for their open border policy which was triggered when the day the President took office,” Gov. Abbott said. “This is their fault, they created this problem. Texas is stepping up in trying to deal with these challenges and try to make sure that the people of Midland and Ector counties are going to be as safe as possible.”

That's why state agencies are going in to extract what information they can. For instance, the concern over who may have COVID-19 in the Midland holding facility.



“More than 10-pecent of the migrants at that facility have tested positive for COVID,” Gov. Abbott said. “They expose themselves to adults. Are those adults going into Midland, either to a hotel or restaurant and exposing others in Midland-Odessa to COVID? We need to know this information. We have a public health issue we need to get to the bottom of and we will not be able to know that until we begin to get answers. That's exactly why we are sending Texas officials into these facilities to extract information we need to make sure we maintain the health and safety of the people in the region.”



The governor says he has sent in state entities like the TCEQ to ensure there are safe living conditions inside these facilities, like the one in Midland. DPS troopers have been dispatched to the border to catch and deter any migrants crossing.