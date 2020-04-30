MIDLAND, Texas — Jobs are becoming available again as retail businesses, malls, movie theaters and restaurants are set to reopen in a limited capacity on Friday.

Willie Taylor, CEO of the Permian Basin Workforce Development Board said that if you are looking for a job now, the first place you should look is at workintexas.com.

"Well we have a system in Texas, WorkinTexas, and it’s a job seeker system, and it’s an employer system. And what they do, they go into our WorkinTexas system, and they post their jobs," Taylor said.

Once you're there, you can use the search function to narrow down job openings in your city within a 50 mile radius. The Workforce Board also plans to offer help to those who are looking to update their resume.

"We will be able to assist you virtually. You know going to a certain site, putting in and how to prepare a resume, and we will walk you through the process. So we have a template that we can walk you through for your resume," Taylor said.

The Texas Workforce Board also has plans to create a virtual job fair in the future to help those who may struggle to find a job through the work in Texas website.

"We’re working on that platform now. We'll put it together hopefully in another few weeks. We will probably have a platform that will we will be doing virtual job fairs," Taylor said.

The Texas Workforce Board wants everyone to know that they will do whatever it takes to help people upgrade their skills and this includes working with local colleges.

"We’re gonna be working with Odessa College, Midland College, TSTC to just try to upgrade their skills because we want to put them back to work, because if you're on U.I. benefits it’s not a vacation, it’s just a temporary thing," Taylor said.

There are several Texas Workforce Board locations across the Permian Basin which can assist you if you're looking for a job. They are located in Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Fort Stockton, and Pecos.

