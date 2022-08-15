Monkeypox cases on the rise in the state, none in Midland or Odessa

As of August 14, there are 815 cases of monkeypox in the state. As of this week, there are no cases at either Midland Memorial Hospital or Medical Center Hospital.

"Begins with fever headache, muscle aches and exhaustion, very classic programmed symptoms that were described with small pox," said Dr. Inger Damon with the CDC.

There are also vaccines and medications that help fight against monkeypox

"We have two vaccines and two antiviral treatments that can be used, one of the vaccines, the trade name JYNNEOS is approved for the prevention of adults 18 years of age and older, it's a two dose vaccine," Dr. Damon said.

But Monkeypox vaccines are in high demand, so there is a limited supply. Right now, Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital don't have any vaccine at the moment. The JYNNEOS vaccine is currently the only one with FDA approval.

Since the JYNNEOS vaccine hasn't been used on a very large scale, it's hard to know exactly how effective it is