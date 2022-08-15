Monetary donations being collected for Odessa family affected by mobile home fire

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has started accounts for the public to donate money to a family who lost their loved one and home in a fire on Saturday.

ODESSA, Texas — Stuffed animals, balloons and flowers, all left on a fence to honor Azaria Williams. The 11-year-old was tragically killed on Saturday when her family's mobile home burned down.

"We ask for all the prayers and thoughts to be with this family at this time," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "What a tragedy, it’s certainly sad."

Now ECSO is doing what they can to help.

"We’re on a mission to raise some funds for this family," said Griffis. "They lost everything, and the house was lost, along with the loved one, and there’s gonna be expenses moving forward for those folks, so we’re gonna try to raise money for them to make it as easy as we can going forward for those people."

This incident has an especially personal connection to the department.

"We’ve known these people 30 to 40 years," said Griffis.

Williams' grandfather served the department for 40 years. Her aunt, Lt. Perkins, is still on the force and was one of the first on the scene.

"I was actually at the bank this morning with Lt. Perkins, and getting this account established," said Griffis.

The Sheriff said they're doing this because to them it is about family.

"They’re very grateful and they’re part of our family here, so when they tell us thank you, I tell them no thanks needed," said Griffis. "That’s what family does."

With the donations from the public, the hope is that just a little kindness will help a family who needs it now more than ever.

"Their house was lost, their clothes, everything they own is gone, and there’s no limit, we’re gonna try to help them as much we can," said Griffis. "Reestablish them somewhere and get them going again."

Accounts have been set up at Southwest Heritage Credit Union for the family of Misty Perkins Williams.

Both savings and checking accounts have been established in Misty Perkins Williams' name. The Saving account number is 15136907 and the checking account number is 10178523.

A monetary donation box has also been placed in the Ector County Sheriff’s Office main lobby.