LOVING COUNTY, Texas — A Monahans woman is dead following a two vehicle crash in Loving County.

DPS reports the accident took place just after 4 p.m. on October 11, five miles east of Mentone.

Sarah Dorman, 21, was traveling in a Ford F-250 south on a private road approaching State Highway 302.

DPS said Dorman failed to yield right of way as she turned onto SH 302 and collided with a Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The driver of the truck-tractor was not injured. Dorman was pronounced dead at the scene.

