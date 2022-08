The park will be closed until August 25.

MONAHANS, Texas — The Monahans Sandhills State Park is temporarily closed for a road repair project.

Closures will last from July 27 to August 25.

TxDOT is seal coating the park roads.

Additionally, the park wants people to know the Dunagan Visitor Center is closed for renovations at this time.

Until renovations are complete, the office will be at the Sandhills Picnic Pavilion.