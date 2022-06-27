x
Monahans Mural Project brings art to the community

The newest mural is being installed at the corner of Sealy and Main.
Credit: Monahans Mural Project

MONAHANS, Texas — A nonprofit organization is working to bring a splash of color to Monahans.

The Monahans Mural Project has installed some new art pieces downtown with the help of local artists.

Two of these artists have been fast approaching completion of the latest mural, located on the corner of Sealy and Main.

The mural highlights the desert climate with cacti, a cow skull, and a bright orange and yellow background contrasting against the name Monahans painted in a bright green.

Another mural can be found at Delaney's Flower Shop. This one features flowers being visited by a hummingbird.

For more information on the project and to see progress of ongoing murals, you can visit the Monahans Mural Project on Facebook.

Our Monahans Mural Artists are busy today! 🤩 We are loving these vibrant colors and what they bring to our community! 🎨 #downtownrevival #colorsofwestx #monahansmurals #muralartist #supportlocalartists

Posted by Monahans Mural Project on Thursday, June 23, 2022

