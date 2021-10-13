Monahans Lions Club cooks for first responders

MONAHANS, Texas — The Monahans Lions Club teamed up with the Monahans Rotary Club to cook breakfast for hospital employees and first responders.
This was part of the Celebrate Community Project from the Monahans Lions Club to give back to its community.
"We are so appreciative of everything that everyone does in our community," said Teresa Burnett, Lions Club Project Coordinator. "This is just a little show of appreciation that we can do to let them know about how much we appreciate their sacrifices... that takes them away from their families and puts danger in their lives also."
The Lions Club will be back on October 13 as well.