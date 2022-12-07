Monahans High School Twirlers put on performance for local residents

The award-winning team will be performing this fall at all the upcoming home football games.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONAHANS, Texas — The Monahans High School Twirler team put on a show in front of a crowd at Bennigan's on July 11 as they gear up for the upcoming football season.

Some of these twirlers have been together and competing against schools all over Texas since they were 4-years-old.

"We compete every year in a contest for State UIL," Said Cari Cutbirth, the Monahans HS Twirler Coach. "It's called solo and ensemble and that's where each girl does a solo routine for 2:30 minutes, and then they do ensemble and that's also for 2:30 minutes. We went to state this year for solos and ensembles....everyone here did and like I said, Hope got a 1."

Cutbirth is referring to Hope Santiago, who is wheelchair bound, and received a Division one at the State Level Competition.