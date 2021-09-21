Monahans High School holds first homecoming bonfire in 17 years

All community members, parents, teachers and students are invited to come out.

MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans High School will be holding a homecoming bonfire on September 22.

This will be the first time the district has held this event since 2004.

Community members, parents, teachers and students are invited to come out to 26th Street and Arizona at 8:30 p.m.

MHS will be taking on the Rangers of Riverside during this homecoming.