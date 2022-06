The event will feature the Miss Monahans pageant, children's games, free swimming, craft and food vendors and much more.

MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans will be celebrating Independence Day all day on July 4 at Hill Park.

Freedom Fest will kick off at 9 a.m. with a parade, followed by the opening ceremony.

The event will feature the Miss Monahans pageant, children's games, free swimming, craft and food vendors and much more.

At the end of the night there will be a fireworks display at Million Barrell.